New Bern PD policing during new restrictions

For the men and women on the front line protecting communities, the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to make changes to their everyday operations.

New Bern Police officers are still responding to calls and available to help residents, but people are not currently entering police buildings unless for emergencies.

Police Chief Toussaint Summers said despite restrictions, policing continues.

"We're obviously following all of the rules set in the governor's directive, keeping social distancing, our briefings no longer take place in the briefing room but we're doing it by social media, we're making sure when we meet the public if at all possible we meet them outside, we have locked down our police station and trying to handle as many calls as we can by phone,” said Chief Summers.

Precautions aren't the only changes some officers have had to make with the Governor’s executive orders. With schools closed, school resource officers have to get creative to check in on students including following school buses as they deliver meals.

"I am escorting the buses as well, I do see some of the kids I was involved with from HJ Macdonald middle school and I do stop and say hello to them, I do keep my social distance just like it's suggested, but they recognize me and they come up to the car and they are happy to see me and I am happy to see them," said SRO Jerry Rios.

Officer Rios said checking on students is not just beneficial to him, but it helps the students know there is someone missing them at school and wants to make sure they are doing well during a trying time.

Rios said, "it's something for them to see that's normal, seeing me every day was a normal thing for them, so they see me every day Monday through Friday whether it's just for a couple of minutes and it's reassuring to see me there along with the school bus."