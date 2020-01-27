New Bern Fire and Police hold joint employee recognition ceremony

New Bern is recognizing first responders for their personal and professional accomplishments.

The New Bern Fire and Police Departments held a joint ceremony Monday to recognize outstanding employees, and new members of both departments.

Officers that were promoted were also recognized while each department honored an officer and firefighter of the year.

Nic Fortier is a 15-year member of the fire department and was recognized as this year's firefighter of the year. He says serving the community makes the job rewarding.

Fortier says, "Being voted on by your peers and being recognized as the firefighter of the year is a great accomplishment. I love working with the guys and the ladies that I work with on an everyday basis and I love the things that we do for our community."

The joint awards ceremony has become an annual tradition for New Bern first responders.

