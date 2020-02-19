New Bern Dept. of Public Utilities receives award

The City of New Bern Department of Public Utilities is being recognized for its work.

The City of New Bern Department of Public Utilities received the Public Power Award of Excellence. The award recognizes workforce development, continuous improvement, wholesale power costs and more.

The department says, "Beyond keeping the lights on, the municipally-owned utility brings financial value to the City along with other quantifiable benefits such as local governance, local service, community support and economic development. The utility reinvests its dollars in the City and that makes for a stronger community," said Charles Bauschard, Director of Public Utilities.

Kinston, Tarboro, Rocky Mount and Wilson also received awards.