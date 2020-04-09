New Bern Bed and Breakfast first responder lodging

A local bed and breakfast is doing what its owners can to help support those who are working in the health care industry right now.

John and Beth Blackwelder recently bought the Aerie Bed and Breakfast in downtown New Bern. They've spent the last several months renovating the historic space.

While the coronavirus pandemic won't allow them to be open for normal business, the new owners are doing what they can to support those working in the hospitals.

Through a program with the Small Business Administration, they have been able to continue paying their employees, including one who is working from home sewing masks for health care workers.

The owners are also taking part in a program called Hotels for Heroes, which opens up rooms to those working to fight COVID-19.

Owner John Blackwelder said the health care industry holds a special place in their hearts since they come from a family of nurses.

The owners are working with the city of New Bern and CarolinaEast Medical Center to ensure those who need a room have lodging.