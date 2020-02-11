New Bern Aldermen vote no on resolution to support legalized medical marijuana

A historic vote Tuesday night in New Bern as officials considered a resolution to formalize their support for medical marijuana in North Carolina.

Residents and marijuana advocates packed city hall in New Bern for the Board of Aldermen meeting.

New Bern is believed to be the first city in Eastern North Carolina to formally consider a resolution of this kind.

Advocates told board members about their experiences with medical marijuana and its benefits. But at least one community member spoke against the resolution to support the drug.

The resolution ultimately failed in a vote of 5-2, and a motion to draft a letter to state leaders to support advocate Max Oglesby's efforts also failed in a 4-3 vote.

33 states across the nation have already legalized medical marijuana. Tuesday night Oglesby, the owner of multiple CBD and hemp businesses in the East, presented passionate remarks for legalization in North Carolina.

Max Oglesby said, "Medical marijuana legalization affects millions and a few of them are right here in this room. This drug is less harmful than that glass of wine that you have at dinner, less harmful than those migraine pills that eat at your kidneys, as well as those headaches. And a whole hell of a lot better than that cigarette that you smoke to relax and chill after a long day at work or a hard day sitting in this room."

Aldermen Jameesha Harris and Barbara Best were the only two board members to vote in favor of the resolution.

Best said, "I'm going to sum it like this, if God put this plant on this earth for a purpose and it can be used to help someone medically, I'm all for it."

Oglesby, who initially brought the issue to the board in October of last year, says he will continue working to formalize a resolution that the board can support.