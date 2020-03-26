Neuse Regional Library offering curbside service during pandemic

Many libraries are closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but Neuse Regional Library is offering a way for people to still get a book or movie.

Six of the library's eight branches are offering curbside service.

People can go to the library's website or call to place an order for DVD's or books.

Library workers will call once the order's ready.

The orders are placed in a secure cart outside the branch.

People can get up to ten items at a time.

The Maysville and Comfort branches are the only ones not taking part in the curbside service.

