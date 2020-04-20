Neuse Correctional virus outbreak means prisoner, staffing shifts

A large COVID-19 outbreak at an eastern North Carolina prison has led officials to shutter a nearby facility so its correctional officers can help relieve staff there.

The Division of Prisons said Monday that more than 330 of the 700 offenders at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro and a dozen of its employees have now tested positive.

Nearly all of them are asymptomatic.

Officers from the Johnston Correctional Institution should start working at the Neuse prison in a few days now that the Johnston prisoners have been moved elsewhere.

There are now 6,750 positive COVID-19 cases statewide and about 180 deaths.

