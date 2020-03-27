A BEARY GOOD TIME: Neighborhoods setting up teddy bear hunts across the country

As we continue practicing social distancing, it is particularly hard on kids and teddy bears.

Teddy bear / Source: Pixabay via MGN

They get antsy and bored -- the children specifically. Communities throughout the country are trying to make it easier for kids and their parents. They have been putting teddy bears in windows as a way for children to take part in scavenger hunts.

Parents have been driving their kids around the neighborhood to try and spot as many teddy bears as they can. Some have decided to walk through neighborhoods instead.

This is one of those examples of communities coming together and looking out for one another during this difficult time.

