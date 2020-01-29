Neighborhood evacuated, suspicious package found during bank robbery investigation

Police in Rocky Mount have evacuated a neighborhood after a suspicious package was found near the scene of a bank robbery.

Around 10:15 a.m. police said they got a bank robbery call at the Providence Bank on Sunset Avenue.

As officers were heading to the bank they found the suspect's vehicle in the 600 block of Old Mill Road. Two people were taken into custody and officers say they found a suspicious package during their investigation.

The SBI's bomb squad was called in and people on Old Mill Road and Dana Lane were evacuated.

Police are asking those who live in that area to stay away until further notice.

