Navy, Army probes find no racism intent in hand gestures

Military investigations have concluded that hand gestures flashed by West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen during the televised Army-Navy football game on Saturday were not racist signals.

A Navy probe of the event found that the students were “participating in a sophomoric game” and had no racist intent.

The Army reached a similar conclusion.

The Navy said their investigation determined that two freshmen midshipmen were participating in the “circle game” with West Point cadets, and were not using a “white power” sign.

The “circle game” involves someone flashing an upside-down “OK” sign below the waist and punching anyone who looks at it.

The Navy said the students “exhibited genuine shock” and said they weren’t aware of the racist connotation of the hand gesture. The investigation found no links between the students and the white power movement.

The Army and Navy said officials are, however, disappointed in the immature behavior of the students and their actions will face administrative punishment.

