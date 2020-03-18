Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune sets up two COVID-19 screening sites

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is setting up two COVID-19 screening sites.

The first site is for active-duty military members only. Marines and Sailors will need to contact their medical unit first before coming in for a test.

The second site is for Department of Defense beneficiaries, like family members or retirees.

The naval medical center is encouraging people to call the help line before leaving their homes to be screened. The number is (910) 450-2956 and will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Callers are encouraged to speak with a nurse and get symptoms checked before they come to a screening site or medical facility. Those with severe symptoms, like a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough or shortness of breath, will be told to come to screening site.

The screening sites will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.