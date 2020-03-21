Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune increasing visitor restrictions

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is increasing visitor restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Saturday, only one healthy visitor will be allowed in the following areas:

- All outpatient clinics (to include Family Medicine)

- Emergency Department

- Labor & Delivery

- Laboratory

- Mental Health

- Multi-service Ward (to include ICU)

- Pediatrics (visitor must be parent or caregiver)

- Pharmacy in Medical Center

- Trauma Department

Officials say that medical providers and nurses will work with families on a case-by-case basis who have special circumstances such as a critically ill or injured family member.