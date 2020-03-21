Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune increasing visitor restrictions

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) -- Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is increasing visitor restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Saturday, only one healthy visitor will be allowed in the following areas:
- All outpatient clinics (to include Family Medicine)
- Emergency Department
- Labor & Delivery
- Laboratory
- Mental Health
- Multi-service Ward (to include ICU)
- Pediatrics (visitor must be parent or caregiver)
- Pharmacy in Medical Center
- Trauma Department
Officials say that medical providers and nurses will work with families on a case-by-case basis who have special circumstances such as a critically ill or injured family member.