Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point begins intensive outpatient therapy

The Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point held a celebration Thursday as they officially opened their intensive outpatient therapy program.

It's a project that's been four-and-a-half years in the making, and leaders from the Navy and Marine Corps at Cherry Point cut the ribbon on the brand new facility.

This center allows those who need help to stay at Cherry Point, something that was not available until now.

The outpatient center will allow service members who need mental health help and therapy to stay with their units while receiving treatment.

Officials say art, recreation, group, and individual therapies will all be incorporated into the four week program.

Lt. Commander Lindsay Gleason says, "The goal is to decrease symptoms like depression, anxiety, suicidal idealization and help our service members really get a better quality of life so they can move forward with a greater sense of purpose."

The goal of this facility is to be able to return Marines and Sailors to their units healthy and ready to work.

Leaders say they hope awareness about mental health will continue to grow and encourage services members to seek the help they need.

