National Pancake Day at IHOP benefits Children's Miracle Network

Do you like pancakes? Tuesday is the day to get your pancake fix and help a good cause!

You can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per guest at IHOP on Tuesday for National Pancake Day. While you're there, you can also donate to the Children's Miracle Network!

Those proceeds will benefit the James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital. This is a national event, but taking place at all five locations in eastern North Carolina. You can stop by the IHOP in Greenville, New Bern, Morehead City, and two in Jacksonville.

Forty thousand dollars have been raised for the Children's Miracle Network in the last 12 years. Eastern Carolina IHOPs raised $2,800 last year.