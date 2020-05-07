National Guard, Cherry Point planning flyover tributes

There will be more special tributes to essential workers Thursday.

The National Guard will fly across the state starting in Asheville, making it's way to Greenville, down to Wilmington and then ending in Charlotte.

In the east, you can expect to see the flyover as follows:

Goldsboro – 12:09

Cherry Hospital

O'berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson – 12:15

Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment

Greenville – 12:21

Vidant Medical Center

Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center

Greenville Veteran's Health Care Center

Kinston 12:28

Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville – 12:35

Onslow Memorial Hospital

The National Guard says it's their way of thanking those on the frontlines of the virus, like healthcare, grocery store and food bank workers.

If you live in our southern counties, you'll get another show this afternoon.

Fighter jets from Cherry Point will salute heatlhcare workers by flying over CarolinaEast Medical Center, Carteret Health Care and Camp Lejeune starting at noon.

If you live in the area, you can watch in your own neighborhood while social distancing.