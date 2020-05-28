NURSE: Children's Miracle Network funds give families "peace of mind"

Staff at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital says the Children’s Miracle Network has allowed them to give them more peace of mind to the families in their care.

Jessica Scheller, a clinical nurse specialist at the hospital, says she uses resources provided by CMN everyday on the job.

“Children’s Miracle Network really allows us so many additional opportunities to make sure we have the most up to date, advanced equipment and provide the additional services for our families,” said Scheller.

One of the pieces of equipment CMN funded was the NICview camera.

“A NICview camera is something we can put up beside a baby’s unit in our neonatal intensive care unit and it allows the family to be able to login and see their babies. It really gives the families a lot of peace of mind,” Scheller explained.

She says this gives families a chance to connect with their baby when they cannot physically be at the hospital.

“We know family members that have been deployed while their baby has been in the NICview . They’ve been able to login and see their babies from overseas,” Scheller said.

To help fund additional resources for children in the hospital, consider making a donation to CMN's month-long, online fundraiser here.​​

