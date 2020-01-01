NEW YEAR'S BABY: Military couple welcomes baby just after midnight

A military couple rang in the new year by welcoming their first child just 26 minutes after midnight.

CarolinaEast Medical Center says parents Caleb and Maggie Rogers, who are stationed at Cherry Point, welcomed their first child, daughter Remi Ruth Rogers at 12:26 a.m. on January 1.

Baby Remi is 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 20 inches long.

Her gender was a surprise and she arrived a few days after her December 27 due date.

WITN is waiting on a photo and will update this story as soon as it becomes available.

