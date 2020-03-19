NCDOT traffic billboards spread awareness of coronavirus

The NCDOT is using traffic billboards to spread awareness of COVID-19.

Along the new Greenville Southwest Bypass and Highway 11 near Ayden, drivers are seeing digital billboards giving them the web address of the state Division of Health and Human Services and a link to more information about the disease.

Drivers heading north on Highway 11 toward Ayden will see the message near the highway split. Drivers who continue onto the bypass will see the message again near the Winterville exit.

