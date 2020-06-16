Advertisement

Woman caught on video yelling racial epithets at family in N.C.

A woman in Asheville, N.C., was caught on video hurling racial epithets at a family visiting from Charlotte. (Source: Viewer video/WLOS/CNN)
A woman in Asheville, N.C., was caught on video hurling racial epithets at a family visiting from Charlotte. (Source: Viewer video/WLOS/CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/CNN) - A video shows a woman yelling racial slurs at a family from Charlotte.

“She continued to say racial slurs to my face continue to call me n*** over and over and over again. It was the most blatant display of racism that I have ever experienced,” Aisha Sabur said.

Sabur said she and her family were visiting from Charlotte on their way to a birthday dinner when a woman, later identified as Rachel Ruit, started yelling racial slurs from behind them.

Another family member started recording while they all stood behind the camera.

“She wanted me to know that ‘if you touch me, I will call the police and you will be held accountable,’ and that’s a big part of why I didn’t lose my cool,” Sabur said.

Protesters already in that area took notice and tried to block Ruit from the family. In the video, it appears Ruit then began yelling racial slurs at them, too.

“I would have been raging at the woman if I was them,” protester Jacob Blair said. “She was filled with hate, rage and racism, and that’s it.”

Criminal defense attorney Joseph Bowman, who watched the video, said, “It’s outrageous that woman is trying to start a fight.”

He said although there is no hate speech law in North Carolina, in this type of situation, ethnic intimidation could be applied.

Defined as a misdemeanor, that occurs under North Carolina law when a person - because of race, color, religion, nationality or country - assaults or damages or defaces property of another person or threatens to do any of that.

He said this could be used along with a variety of other misdemeanors in a case like this.

“The issue with disturbing the peace is, if it looks like you are trying to start a fight ... then you are trying to start a fight, and that’s the crime,” Bowman said.

“It’s just another scenario where we have to be on edge,” said Justen Johnson, who is visiting from Charlotte.

The family said what happened shows why protests for racial justice should continue worldwide.

“All of us who were here, we were affirmed this is why we’re here,” Blair said.

Experts said the woman in that video could receive a maximum sentence of 60 days in jail.

Copyright 2020 WLOS via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Danny Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

News

Morehead City, New Bern July 4th fireworks still a go

Updated: 1 hours ago
Both Morehead City and New Bern say they will shoot off fireworks on the Fourth of July.

News

State leaders discuss requiring face masks in public

Updated: 2 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit another high in state

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Department of Health & Human Services said there were 846 people in the hospital on Wednesday.

National

Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

Latest News

National

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
A new book by former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump asked China’s president during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products.

National

Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back will be charged with felony murder.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

News

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.

News

Security officer accidentally shoots self at Lenoir Community College

Updated: 6 hours ago
WITN News At Noon - Police say an employee of a private security firm accidentally shot themselves this morning at Lenoir Community College.

National

Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday, said the Fulton County district attorney.