NC moves into phase one of reopening businesses

As of 5 p.m. Friday, North Carolina enters phase one of reopening some businesses in the state, previously closed due to COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper.

The reopening means stores and parks are allowed to reopen with certain social distancing measures in place. Taylor Walden is the owner of Simple and Sentimental. She said she’s excited to open her doors. "We will actually be able to allow people to come inside right now. we've not been allowing any customers to come inside,"​ said Walden.

Phase one comes just ahead of the Mother’s Day weekend which Walden thinks will make a difference. She said, "I think to be able to go into a store, and talk to someone in person, and look and feel the products in person is a big difference."​

According to Greenville Parks and Recreation, playgrounds will remain closed, but places like dog parks and tennis courts will open Saturday.

During phase one, nail and hair salons, gyms, and movie theaters will remain closed. Also, Dine-in options at bars and restaurants are still not allowed. Richard Williams, the owner of Luna Pizza and Café, said this means the other phases are on their way. "Just the fact that we are entering phase one means that phase two and phase three and whatever other phases are right around the corner. So we're​ excited about that,"​ said Williams.

Nursing homes are still not allowing visitors and employers are encouraged to continue employee teleworking.

As pieces of Greenville begin to restart, hope grows for others. "It does feel like we have turned a corner. I feel a sense of optimism. You're seeing a lot more smiling faces, and it does seem like there's a light at the​ end of the tunnel,"​ said Williams.

Additionally, people are still not allowed to gather in groups of more than 10 and face coverings are recommended when people are in public.

Governor Cooper said if the trend continues in the right direction through May 22nd, the state could then move to phase two.