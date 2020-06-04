House passes bill to defer road tests for young drivers

Young drivers would not have to pass a behind-the-wheel test before they start driving under a bill that has cleared the North Carolina House.

The DMV isn't offering right now the required driving tests due to COVID-19 health concerns.

Young drivers would still be required to finish 15 hours of classroom instruction along with at least six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction under the bill.

The waiver for road tests would expire once the DMV resumes the tests, or 180 days, whichever occurs first.

A similar bill has already been approved by a Senate committee.

The General Assembly wants to let more young people begin driving on their own even though the North Carolina DMV isn't offering right now required behind-the-wheel tests due to COVID-19 health worries.

House and Senate committees approved separate measures on Wednesday that would set aside the behind-the-wheel test for teenagers seeking a limited provisional license.

A young person still must log 60 hours of driving with a parent to seek such a permit.

The House bill also addresses what happens to young people who could only partially complete the classroom instruction needed to receive their first license.