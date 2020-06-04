N.C. legislators aiming to reopen gyms despite Cooper order

A bill that would allow gyms, yoga studios and other fitness facilities to reopen unanimously cleared a Senate Committee Thursday morning but Governor Cooper is still hesitant about allowing them to reopen.

Fitness facilities are still closed until at least the end of June in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some fitness fanatics are ready to toss the at home work outs and head back to the gym, but Governor Cooper isn’t quite ready to throw in the towel and let that happen.

The gym bill would allow fitness facilities to reopen at 50% capacity.

And if the gym bill does pass, gyms will have to take a number of steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

One gym owner here in the east, stands behind the Governor's decision fully.

“Obviously this is dragging out much longer than anyone wants but at the same time you’ve got to think about the greater good of all. This isn’t about a business it’s about lives and ultimately that’s more important than making money,” said Rodrigo Galvanosi, Owner and head instructor of Fierce Fighting.

He says, while the closure has had an impact on income, he would rather do the greater good and wait to reopen until it's safe.

Cooper has defended keeping bars and gyms closed until at least June 26, saying his decisions were based on data and science.

