NC lawmakers react to State of the Union

NC Congressmen and Senators are reacting to President Trump's State of the Union address.

NC Republican U.S. Senator Richard Burr says, "President Trump's address tonight underscored his commitment to delivering commonsense reforms that energize our economy, empower American workers, shape our judiciary, and more."

First District Democratic Representative G.K. Butterfield said, "Claiming to protect Americans with pre-existing conditions,Trump and his Administration have repeatedly sought to undermine protections offered by the ACA through executive orders and the courts. He is seeking to strike down the law and its protections entirely."

Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy said, "My first SOTU address..will go down as one of the best in history. Pelosi you have no class..."

Our Washington D.C. Bureau talked with Murphy and Republican North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis prior to the State of the Union about what they are looking for. Murphy says, "The Third District of North Carolina is very heavily laden with military influence. We need to basically support our military, like we have been doing, like this president has been doing and continue to bolster our military and make sure that we protect our interests as national interests, not only here and abroad."

Tillis commented on accomplishments and what he wants to see, saying, "Reduce health care costs and produce greater transparency on what it costs to get a medical procedure. I think prescription drug pricing, which has now gone down for the first time in many years, to continue to focus on that. I think we can take another step at criminal justice reform. There are a number of areas where I do believe, even in this environment, we can look at the things that really do bring us together and that's what we'll be working on between now and the election."

Tillis also said, "The president laid a wonderful foundation for answering that age-old question: are you better off now than you were four years ago? Record low unemployment. Record-high job creation. New trade agreements with Canada, Mexico & China."