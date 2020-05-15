NC issues new guidelines for coronavirus testing

NC is now recommending doctors test any patient who is suspected of having the coronavirus and to ensure certain populations have access to testing, regardless of symptoms.

That's according to the updated guidance issued by the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

In a press conference Friday, Doctor Mandy Cohen, the Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services, said our state completes close to 9,000 tests a day, but we have the capability to do more.

Cohen said, “This new guidance is directing our clinicians around the state, our doctors, our nurse practitioners, and other clinicians to say hey, these are our key populations so please make sure everyone is getting tested.”

Cohen, along with Dr. Paul Cook, a professor of medicine and Chief of Infectious Diseases at ECU, say our state needs periodic testing, regardless of an outbreak or not.

Dr. Cook said most people that get COVID-19 don't have symptoms or they have very mild symptoms.

The testing expands to the following populations:

-Anyone who has symptoms related to COVID-19

-If you've been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus

-People who live in high-risk settings and people who are high-risk because of severe illnesses

-Health care workers and first responders

-Front-line and essential workers

-People who come from historically marginalized populations.

Dr. Cook says updating the guidelines, speaks volumes to the ability to detect the disease.

“Previously we were just telling people to go home and stay in quarantine and we are not saying that anymore. We are saying you need to be tested,” Dr. Cook said.

The best way to prevent getting the coronavirus is staying home, but if you must go out, remember the 3 W's :

Wear a face covering, wait at least 6 feet apart and wash your hands constantly.

The new guidance also includes hospital patients and uninsured patients.