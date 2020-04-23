NC independent contractors & self-employed workers can apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

North Carolina independent contractors and self-employed workers out of work because of COVID-19 can apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance beginning Friday, April 24 at des.nc.gov.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, is a federal program for people who are unable to work as a result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular state unemployment benefits, such as self-employed workers and independent contractors.

To learn more about applying click on the related link.

