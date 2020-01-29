NC health officials: No confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Public Health said Wednesday afternoon there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in North Carolina.

They say the risk to the general public in North Carolina is considered low at this time.

NCDHHS is providing guidance to state and local health agencies, health care providers and the general public regarding this rapidly evolving outbreak investigation.

At this time there are five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.

"We continue to monitor the spread of this novel coronavirus very closely," said State Health Director and DHHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson. "While people should take this new virus seriously, at this time of year, respiratory illnesses in people in North Carolina are most likely due to infection with influenza or viruses that cause the common cold. People should take precautions to protect themselves and others from these infections, including washing your hands frequently, covering your cough, avoiding close contact with people who are sick and making sure you have gotten your annual flu shot."

State health officials say the risk to the general public in North Carolina, especially without history of travel to China, is considered very low at this time. As such, no additional precautions are recommended for the general public. The most effective means to prevent the spread of other respiratory infections, including flu, are:

NCDHHS says this is a rapidly evolving situation and they will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control.

