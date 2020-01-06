NC creates military friendly school award

North Carolina has one of the largest populations of military service members and their families in the country, and now the state wants to encourage schools to be military friendly by creating a new award.

The award is called the 'Purple Star Award' and if granted, the schools that win will be able to show on their report card that they are designated as military friendly.

Having this ability will allow incoming families to know which schools are best equipped to help their children succeed.

In Craven County, a similar program already exists and officials say these programs allow children in military families to make make new friends, have support counselors, and tools for dealing with life as a military child, including dealing with deployments, something even more important in the country's current state.

Valerie Nasser, military liaison in Craven County Schools says, "Our military friendly schools program has some of the same requirements or criteria as the state's program and basically we want our incoming military families to know that our staff is trained in military family lifestyles, their unique needs and transitions."

There are five military friendly schools in Craven County that met Monday afternoon to discuss applying for the Purple Star Award. Officials say they have until the end of February to apply and will know if they won the award in April.