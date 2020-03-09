NC attorney general recognizes Dr. Mark Bowling with Dogwood Award

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein recognized Dr. Mark Bowling Monday for his efforts in treating patients and raising awareness about the dangers of vaping.

The state attorney general presented Dr. Bowling with the North Carolina Dogwood Award at the ECU Brody School of Medicine.

The recipient, Dr. Bowling, is a pulmonologist who treats people with lung conditions. He treated several patients last year who were suffering from serious respiratory problems related to vaping.

The attorney general also talked about his desire to expand Medicaid in our state. Stein said the expansion would offer people medical help in quitting addictive substances, and would help rural care providers like Vidant Health to meet their bottom lines.

"If we want to save lives from the opioid epidemic we need folks to have a way to pay for the healthcare treatments. That's where medicaid exapansion could make a big difference. We need stronger hospitals so we need medicaid expansion," said Stein.

Stein said he thinks Medicaid expansion could help rural medical providers to avoid future layoffs like the job cuts announced at Vidant Health on Monday.