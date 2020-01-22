NC appeals court hears arguments over voter ID challenge

Legal arguments to North Carolina's voter photo identification law are still being heard in state courts even after a federal judge blocked the mandate for the March primary.

Lawyers for voters who sued over the ID mandate and for Republican legislative leaders who helped enact the 2018 law argued Wednesday at the state Court of Appeals.

A trial court last summer denied the voters' request to block voter ID.

The voters appealed that decision. Their lawyers say it's still important to seek the injunction despite a federal injunction already being issued last month because it could be overturned before the November election.

