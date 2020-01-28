NC Task Force 10 receives new water rescue equipment

Hurricane season is long gone but emergency management officials are already helping prepare their crews across the state for the next major event.

"To have the needed equipment, or the necessary equipment-- the proper equipment-- to do the job makes a world of difference," explains Capt. Steven Jerome of New Bern Fire & Rescue.

Among the equipment, a new swift water rescue boat paid for with grant money from the state's emergency management.

"Having an extra rescue boat will allow us to provide a better service to the citizens of New Bern," Jerome added.

That's just one of the new additions to the North Carolina Task Force - 10 that services not only New Bern, but anywhere help may be needed.

"It's not just the state of North Carolina, we could be sent anywhere in the country if needed," says Jerome.

Task Force - 10 partners crews from fire & rescue squads in both New Bern and Greenville.

And if called upon, swift water rescue teams will be more prepared thanks to the added assistance.

"Having more boats will get more guys out there for a longer duration," adds Fire Specialist Sean Ostmann.

Along with the boats, Task Force - 10 received two double-stacked trailers, motors and motor carts, and gear for crew members.

"It's a great asset because the rest of the state and other big departments in the country have the same equipment," says Ostmann.

It's equipment that the state hopes better prepares them for future events like Hurricane Florence.

"We are over-tasked. There were a lot rescue calls coming in," Jerome recalls.

And with other agencies called upon to help with several-hundred calls during that storm, Task Force - 10 will now be ready to return the aid.

New Bern itself has about 60-70 members on staff, 10 of which are on their water rescue squad.

Their squad members undergo regular training to prepare for hurricanes and other storm events, and are set for their next training exercise on February 18th.