NC Symphony visits Jones County schools

The North Carolina Symphony has partnered with a school district in the east to give kids a better understanding of music and Tuesday a kindergarten class in Jones County took part in one of the symphony's programs.

The Jones County School District is the second school system to partner with the symphony.

Organizers say their residency program gives them a chance to interact with all students and hopefully inspire an interest in music.

Over the next three years members from the symphony will make dozens of stops at all the schools in Jones County.

Tuesday Comfort Elementary School's kindergarten class was treated to what's called the 'instrument zoo,' where students got to play and hear several different instruments.

The program is funded by the Simple Gifts Fund.