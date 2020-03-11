NC Science Olympiad Regional Tournament in East canceled

Some disappointed elementary school students on Wednesday who had been planning to compete in a regional competition.

The North Carolina Science Olympiad Regional Tournament in Eastern North Carolina this weekend is canceled due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Olympiad was scheduled to be held at J.H. Rose High School in Greenville, but state education leaders canceled the event as a precaution.

22 teams, including 12 Pitt County Schools, were scheduled to participate.