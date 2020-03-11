NC Main Street Conference continues in New Bern despite coronavirus fears

The concern is continuing to spread across the state and nation, much like the Coronavirus itself, and it proved to be a touchy topic for organizers of at least one event in eastern Carolina.

The North Carolina Main Street Conference is being held this week in New Bern, and organizers chose not to discuss the measures they're taking to protect those visiting for the three-day event.

However, with sanitizing stations and Purell bottles littered throughout the convention center, those in attendance did react to the steps they're taking.

"Main Street was really good about putting an email out ahead of time that there were hand sanitizing stations throughout the conference," explained Lisa Rueh with Downtown Morehead City Inc.

Becky Bowen with the NC State Extension in Winston-Salem agrees, "We're constantly reminded to wash our hands and, you know, use towels when we grab those bathroom door handles."

Roughly 600-700 hundred local leaders from across the state are in town for the conference.

While some attendees aren't quite as concerned about the potential Coronavirus risk, others say they're keeping a watchful eye on its impact.

"Oh I'm concerned, I think everyone is concerned. I'm keeping a close look to see how many cases are identified in the state," Bowen added.

Organizers are also asking those in attendance to refrain from touching one another.

"No hugs, no handshakes. Which has been tough for me because I'm a hugger and hand shaker," says Rueh.

One local organizer says that several elderly individuals who registered to attend this week's conference chose not to come.

Travel restrictions also prevented one exhibitor from making the trip.

"We're aware that there were some towns that stopped traveling and pulled some of their people. So I'm not sure how many that affected but I know there were a couple of towns that did that," added Richard Randall from the City of Cherryville.

And while North Carolina Main Street wouldn't speak directly about the topic, those visiting are satisfied with their response.

"We're taking the precautions there, and it's going very well," Randall says.

Craven County officials say they do plan to reach out to organizers for future events to let them know the facility is following the guidance issued by the state's Department of Health and Human Safety.