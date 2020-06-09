N.C. Health and Human Services updates COVID-19 testing guidance

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has updated its guidance on who should be tested for the coronavirus.

The updates are designed to support testing in populations being hit hardest by COVID-19.

The state says they are striving to increase testing for people who may not have symptoms currently, but possibly have been exposed. The new guidance is also expected to help residents from historically marginalized populations who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Lenoir County Health Director Pamela Brown says these updates will make testing more accessible for those who need it.

Brown said, "There is a little bit more of a wider criteria now for getting testing. And they're trying to bring more test centers on-site."

The department says our state is experiencing increased transmission of the coronavirus, so they're providing new tools to help people know if they should consider being tested. State-confirmed deaths have now surpassed 1,000.

Here is their guidance list:

• Anyone with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.

• Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms.

The following groups are some of the populations with higher risk of exposure or a higher risk of severe disease if they become infected. People in these groups should get tested if they believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms.

• People who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp).

• Historically marginalized populations who may be at higher risk for exposure.

• Essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, child care workers, construction sites, processing plants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

• Health care workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military).

• People who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions).

The NCDHHS also says people who have attended protests, rallies, and other mass gatherings, should also consider testing.