NC Families to receive enhanced benefits for food access

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is temporarily increasing benefits for March and April to current Food & Nutrition Services recipients in North Carolina to help families access food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All families that receive FNS will receive the maximum amount allowed for March 2020 and April 2020 for their household size.

A family of four would be eligible to receive a total of $646 for each of the two months regardless of their usual benefit amount. The increase is subject to the following guidelines:

Approximately 360,000 households will begin receiving the temporary increased benefit on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card on April 1 and April 22. They will be randomly generated and staggered every other workday until all eligible households have received their temporary increase.

Recipients will continue to receive their regular benefits and should be aware they will receive two separate payments for March and two for April.

To check availability of benefits families can call 1-888-622-7328.