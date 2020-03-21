NC Education Lottery closing claim centers through March to counter COVID-19 spread

North Carolina Education Lottery will close its claim centers from March 23 until the end of the month to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The closure affects in Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, Raleigh and Wilmington.

NCEL recommends players sign any winning tickets they have and to store them safely. They plan to honor tickets that may expire during the closure for up to 30 days after the state government lifts the restriction on large gatherings.

Per the release from NCEL:



-Lottery tickets with prizes up to $599 can still be cashed at retail locations.-Lottery tickets with prizes of $600 or more should be signed and secured safely. Winners will have 30 days after the state lifts its order banning large gatherings of people to claim prizes on those tickets if they expire before then. Winners of prizes of $100,000 or more must still claim the prize in person.-Lottery ticket with wins of $600 or more can be mailed in, but winners should expect delays in the processing of those claims. -Claim forms can be downloaded from the lottery’s website by visiting www.nclottery.com/ClaimPrizes. Please note the lottery cannot guarantee the delivery of claims so a winner might want to mail with tracking or delivery notification enabled.

NCEL says all drawings will continue as scheduled, both statewide and national. Players with questions can call the help line at 1-877-962-7529.