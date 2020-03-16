N.C. Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources public sites to close March 17

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will suspend public operations at all locations, except state parks and trails, beginning Mar. 17 until further notice.

In an abundance of caution, the suspension of public operations will allow the Department the opportunity to assess facilities to consider possible modifications that could ensure appropriate social distancing.

The suspension of operations includes the North Carolina museums of art, history and natural sciences, including regional museums; state historic sites; state aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, the North Carolina Zoo; the State Library of North Carolina and the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped; the State Archives, including regional archive offices; and the North Carolina Symphony.

North Carolina state parks and recreation area trails and restroom facilities will remain open, but visitor centers and campgrounds will be closed. Visitors to state parks are encouraged to practice social distancing.

The Museum Park at the N.C. Museum of Art will also remain open. Visitors to the Museum Park are encouraged to practice social distancing.

All department events, programs and tours have been canceled during this time.

A complete list of DNCR sites can be found on the related link.

