NC DOT factoring resident feedback into future road projects

If you have ideas for improvements to our state's roads, now is your chance to speak up.

The NC Department of Transportation is taking your suggestions and will factor that into which projects get funded between 2023 and 2032.

This public comment period started in the end of January and will go until February 28th on the State Transportation Improvement Project website.

If you live in Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico or Pitt counties, you can also offer input in person. From Feb. 3-5 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can go to the Planning Engineer's office and provide feedback.

This comment period is not to request repair work, but rather solely to come up with ideas for what projects residents would like to see built.