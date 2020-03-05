NC DEQ Secretary visits Martin Community College

North Carolina's environmental secretary was in the east Thursday meeting with school students and touring Martin Community College.

Michael Regan met with students from the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience to discuss the importance of science education and the impacts of climate change on the environment, agriculture and the economy.

Regan also toured Martin Community College's campus.

Regan says, "You can not serve the people of North Carolina from behind a desk in Raleigh. You know this is county number 86 out of 100. I plan to knock down all 100 to be sure that the Department of Environmental Quality is meeting the needs of every North Carolinian."

He says there is a strong connection between education and what they do in the Department of Environmental Quality.

Regan also took time to meet with area farmers as well and visited the college's equine facilities to show off his riding skills.