Aquariums offering virtual summer camp programs

Many summer programs have had to adjust to the pandemic and state aquariums are no exception.

For the first time ever, the four aquariums on the N.C. coast are hosting a virtual summer camp.

“We didn’t want to do a disservice, we wanted to do the best we can with the situation we have. Virtual programming was a great opportunity,” explained Wayne Justice, Special Activities Coordinator at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.

The camp will run bi-weekly throughout the summer, but more camps may be added depending on demand.

Justice says it’s a great way for kids to learn from staff and virtually travel to the aquariums.

“It's a trip up the North Carolina coast from the Cape Fear region, past us here at Cape Lookout all the way up to Cape Hatteras. It’s a really unique way to travel up the coast virtually with staff from the North Carolina aquariums,” said Justice.

Campers will have the chance to choose their own adventures, explore different habitats and learn about various animals while aquariums remain closed under state guidelines.

As they adapt, Justice says their focus remains on the animals.

"Our number one focus is our animals and making sure they’re well cared for," Justice said. He added, “We’re really waiting on the guidance and trusting Governor Cooper and the people in the state government to make good decisions. We're a scientific agency, so we're thankful to see them using science to help them in this situation. ”

There will also be a virtual fishing session, a fishing school, behind the scenes tour and more programs offered throughout the summer.

For more information on camps and experiences, visit the NC aquarium's website.​​