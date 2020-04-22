NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores celebrates Earth Day

While local aquariums may be closed due to the coronavirus, the pandemic did not stop them from celebrating Earth Day.

Sam Navarino, Aquarium Educator at the Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium says, "It's a big anniversary. It's the 50th anniversary which is pretty impressive."

That half a century of history is credited with creation of substantial environmental initiatives.

Navarino says, "The first Earth Day launched the environmental movement. After the first Earth Day we created the Environmental Protection Agency, the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, and the Endangered Species Act."

Despite being closed to the public, educators at the aquarium did not let the coronavirus keep them from celebrating and educating the community.

Navarino says, "We are doing a virtual party for the planet so we've been posting some instructional videos on how to make nature crafts starting on last Friday and going through this week."

Aside from a week of fun arts and craft projects the team at the aquarium also has easy family friendly ways you can help the planet.

Casey Frymire, Aquarium Educator says, "It can seem overwhelming especially when you see things on the news about how much we have to do to save the planet, it seems so big, we can feel like I might as well not do anything because I can't even make a dent but just starting in your own back yard is a really big step."

The aquarium suggests taking a stroll around your neighborhood and taking time to pick up any trash you might see.

Frymire says, "Just cleaning up your neighborhood and the environment can make a huge impact."

The aquarium has a whole list of ideas and activities on their website and Facebook pages to celebrate Earth Day, including a fun scavenger hunt.