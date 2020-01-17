NC Aquarium at PKS holding food drive

The NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is hoping to support an organization that helps people in need in the east by hosting a fundraiser next week.

The aquarium in Carteret County is hosting a non-perishable food drive for Martha's Mission Cupboard.

The nonprofit ensures those in need have food in their pantries.

On Monday, January 20th, the aquarium is giving half price admission for anyone who brings canned food for their collection.

Officials say not only does this give back, it helps honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who we celebrate on Monday.

Aquarium Director Liz Baird says, "When you recognize the spirit that Martin Luther King Jr. brought to America this is a great chance for us to help support our local community by gathering food that will go to folks in need, we are so grateful for the support that we have here at the aquarium and it's a great opportunity to give back."

The aquarium is also hosting the American Red Cross on Monday for a blood drive from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The canned food drive is going on all day on Monday.