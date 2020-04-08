Bernie Sanders drops out of presidential race

Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party's establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, has ended his presidential bid.

His announcement Wednesday is an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

The Vermont senator's announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Previous Story

Sen. Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the presidential race.

Both NBC News and CNN are reporting that the Vermont senator made the announcement in a call with campaign staff this morning.

This will clear Joe Biden's path to the Democratic nomination which will come at the national convention in August.