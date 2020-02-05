NASCAR Tech Institute visits Onslow Co. Regional Skills Center

Automotive students got a lesson from NASCAR Wednesday when the NASCAR Technical Institute sped into Eastern Carolina.

A representative from the NASCAR Technical Institute visited the Regional Skills Center in Onslow County to provide a hands-on lesson to automotive students.

The institute provided a car and a dirt bike for experts to explain various components of the engines.

The lesson highlighted the role of science, technology, engineering, and math, commonly known as STEM education, and how it fits into automotive work.

Experts told students there is a high demand for trades workers, including automotive technicians, and it's a field that requires a strong grasp on math and technology skills.