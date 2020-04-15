NASA discovers Earth-size planet in ‘habitable zone’ of another star

Astronomers have found a planet in another solar system that’s a lot like Earth.

The planet is called Kepler-1649c. It was spotted by a team of transatlantic scientists using reanalyzed data from NASA’s Kepler space telescope, which was retired by the agency in 2018.

In 2014, the same telescope discovered Kepler-186f, the first Earth-size planet found outside of our solar system.

“Out of all the exoplanets found by Kepler, this distant world – located 300 light-years from Earth – is most similar to Earth in size and estimated temperature,” a NASA press release says.

“This newly revealed world is only 1.06 times larger than our own planet. Also, the amount of starlight it receives from its host star is 75% of the amount of light Earth receives from our Sun – meaning the exoplanet's temperature may be similar to our planet’s, as well.”

Scientists are excited.

"This intriguing, distant world gives us even greater hope that a second Earth lies among the stars, waiting to be found,” said NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen.

Still, there’s a lot experts don’t know, like what kind of atmosphere Kepler-1649c has what the planet’s surface temperature is.

But based on what scientists do know, this newly discovered planet is “especially intriguing” as they look for worlds with potentially habitable conditions.

