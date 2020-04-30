NASA Astronaut Christina Koch talks life on earth, shares message to Eastern Carolina

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch has been back home for a few months now, but it's not quite the planet she left behind.

Koch set off on a record-setting space mission last year, spending 328 days in space, which is the longest single spaceflight for a woman. She also made history by participating in the first ever all-female spacewalk.

WITN's Liz Bateson caught up with her to get a glimpse into her work in space, her life now and hear her message to everyone in Eastern North Carolina, which is where she was raised.

Read the full interview below!

LB: You spent 328 days in space. Now, you’ve come home to social distancing. How has that adjustment been for you?

CK: It’s interesting because I did have a few weeks back to normal. I got a chance to visit North Carolina, which was wonderful, and see all my friends and family there. I’m really grateful for that time.

Since then, I’m just trying to look at it in a positive light. It gives me a chance to feel at home again and reintegrate with my family and friends here at home. Although I never would have wished any of this to happen, it has been wonderful to be a part of humanity while we’re all coming together, supporting each other and to see all that happens. It’s been pretty special.

LB: What is your role right now with NASA? What have you been doing since you’ve been home?

CK: One of the things we do for the first month or month and a half is focus on getting ourselves back to normal. There’s a lot of reconditioning and you work with a physical trainer to make sure your body gets used to the lack of microgravity. That process can take a while. Your vestibular system undergoes some changes, so working through that is really important.

Then, you start a series of debriefs. The idea is to take everything you’ve learned from being on board the space station and be able to feed it back to the teams on the ground that are running everything to make sure that we keep a culture of constant improvement. That’s been great to be a part of.

And of course, outreach. I get to talk to people like you and share the story. I think that’s an important responsibility that astronauts have.

LB: You have ties to Jacksonville, which I find inspiring and I know so many of our viewers here in Eastern North Carolina do, as well. What message do you have to kids growing up here?

CK: When I was growing up in Jacksonville, it was much smaller of a town than it is right now. Interestingly, I didn’t even necessarily see examples of engineers around me in Jacksonville, but I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I sort of just pursued that relentlessly for a long time.

I would say, especially to the people of North Carolina, let the beautiful country that you grew up in inspire you. I was inspired by the ocean, the night sky, things like that. Don’t let anything limit you. Pursue your passions and do so recognizing that you not only want to achieve them, but to succeed, thrive and lead. Do what scares you. Do what makes you feel like you might be out of your comfort zone.

Most importantly, support each other. It’s okay to fail along the way. I think the best way we all achieve our maximum potential and contribute the most to the world is by supporting each other.

LB: That’s a great message. How would you say your experience in space changed you as a person?

CK: There are so many ways. There’s the perspective I feel like I gained looking down on earth by recognizing our place, not only in the world and being from North Carolina, but our place in the universe and what that means.

Personally, I think the biggest change and the theme that runs throughout is humility. I have been humbled by the teams I have worked with. I have been humbled by the breadth of what I’ve been able to contribute to the awesome science I’ve been a part of, like the spacewalks. And I’ve been humbled by my crew mates. I’ve been humbled by not being perfect everyday and the fact that people had to help me through things. The fact that my crew mates were there for me and that we were all a team. There are so many ways and look back and see myself different from the person that launched about a year ago.

LB: How has your experience in space changed or advanced science for us on earth?

CK: It’s really awesome to be a part of an international cooperation laboratory that takes the advantage of the microgravity environment to bring benefits back to earth that we cannot have in any lab on the earth. That is everything from medical benefits, studying pharmaceuticals, developing new medicines to kind of the fundamental properties of the physical operations that can give us that industrial edge in the world.

Finally, research that helps us know how we as NASA can explore deeper and farther. Going back to the moon in this decade and then onto Mars next is an awesome thing to be a part of.

Watch the video clip above!