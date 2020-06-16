My Sister's Closet reopens following COVID-19 mandated closing

An open sign is surely being welcomed by those who love the idea of combining great thrift shopping with donating to a local non-profit that helps keep women safe during difficult times.

My Sister's Closet has reopened after closing due to the COVID-19 state mandate.

The boutique sells upscale women's clothing and also

generates funding for domestic violence services, programs, and emergency assistance.

Laura McNally with My Sister's Closet said, "Every bit of money raised here goes back to the center to help provide those functions and those services."

Proceeds from the boutique also provide services like counseling, legal services, and safe living accommodations.