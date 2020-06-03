Musical duo thanks staff at CarolinaEast Medical Center

A musical duo is using their talents to thank hospital staff and lift spirits during the pandemic.

Two musicians, including the husband of a former nurse, performed at the employee entrance at CarolinaEast Medical Center during the morning shift change.

They sung and played their own version of David Bowie's song "Heroes" as a way to thank staff for their hard work during the pandemic.

WITN's Austin Pollack was at the hospital during the mini-concert and said many staff members stopped to take videos and pictures before heading through the doors.

Watch the video above to hear the music yourself!