Museum of the Albemarle cancels events scheduled for next two months

The Museum of the Albemarle has canceled events scheduled for the next two months after Governor Cooper issued a state of emergency because of the coronavirus.

The museum has canceled the following events:

-Sleepover for Stuffed Animals on March 20, 2020 - Cancelled

-History for Lunch: Songs & Stars of the Speakeasies on April 1, 2020 - Cancelled

-Tot Time: Celebrate National Unicorn Day on April 9, 10 & 11, 2020 – Cancelled

-Exhibit Opening: The Day the Lights Came On on April 18, 2020 – Cancelled

-Don’t Just Leave It To Earth Day on April 22, 2020 - Cancelled

The museum says the decision was made after the CDC recommended canceling events with 50 or more people.