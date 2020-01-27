Murder-Suicide in East highlights suicide and domestic violence counseling

Domestic Violence touches many people daily across the country and recently in Eastern Carolina with a murder-suicide involving a family in Craven County.

According to statistics, one in four women and one in six men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

In the wake of the fatal shooting of a Craven County woman named April Ireland and her three young children, organizations like a Promise Place remind the community there is help available. From mental health issues, substance abuse, to domestic violence, some places offer counseling and rehabilitation services.

Britney Stokes with a Promise Place said, "It’s really hard to hear stories like that because you know that there are broken pieces to the system."

Stokes added, if you don't have the answer for something, that's okay, there is someone you can call. She said you can call 252-636-3381 or visit www.promisplacenc.org to find information on how to better assist you and get you out of dangerous situations.

Stokes is now trying to use the community she created in honor of her friend Caitlyn, who died in a domestic violence incident, to help the Ireland family's relatives by creating a GoFundMe for funeral costs.

A restaurant fundraiser is also being organized to assist the family.